Candice LaRue

1949 - 2020

Candice LaRue, died peacefully Wednesday July 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Delavan, WI. She was born on February 21, 1949 in Woodstock, IL of loving parents Donald and Norma (Oeffling) Dewey.

Candice attended school in Crystal Lake, IL and participated in office occupations during junior and senior years of high school; graduating from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1967. Her proficiency and love landed her a position at Dodge Trophies in Crystal Lake where the academy award Oscars were manufactured. She was later trained in medical transcription and worked in several medical settings over the years, as well as serving as secretary at Lakeland Community Church in Lake Geneva.

She married Robert G. Sowka on October 23, 1971 and was the proud and loving mother of 2 sons Ryan Paul and Todd Worth Sowka.

On October 29, 1989, Candice was married to John L. LaRue (her current husband).

She was an active member of Trinity Church in Pell Lake, WI. She as a graduate of the Bethel Bible Series. Candice was a certified Bradley Childbirth educator. She served as a volunteer with Telecare of Walworth County. Her Passions were God, prayer, family, friends, photography and music.