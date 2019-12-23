October 6, 1932—December 13, 2019

Carol M. Berry passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Amelia Berry. She is survived by her sister, Linda Keller (Appleton) and numerous adoring nieces, nephews and friends.

Carol’s express wish was that there would be no public service; instead, her family will celebrate her life privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice. Carol loved art and nature, so please consider donating to a charity that is supportive of the arts or conservation of nature.