Catherine Mary Talarek

1943—2020

Catherine M. Talarek, 77, of the Williams Bay area passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020.

Born Catherine Mary Domrose to the late Vincient and Catherine Domrose on March 19, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois.On August 1, 1959 Catherine was united into marriage to Russell Talarek.

Catherine is survived by 4 children:Russell (Lynn) Talarek of Delavan, Wisconsin; Judy Lew of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; William (Kim) Talarek of Elkhorn, Wisconsin; and Cathie Gudino of Sharon, Wisconsin.10 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Zacharia, Amanda, Jessica, Stefany, Taylor, Kian, Jacqueline, Ricky, and Krystina; 8 great grandchildren: Josh, Emily, Alivia, Mackenna, Aiden, Emilee, Bobby, and Dominic all survive Catherine.Catherine was proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years on November 21, 2015.Catherine was also proceeded in death by her parents and two sisters: Judy and Janet.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Catherine’s family