Charles A. Reuter

March 18, 1936—June 27, 2022

SPRINGFIELD—Charles A. Reuter, 86, of Springfield, WI, passed away on June 27, 2022, at East Troy Manor in East Troy, WI. Charles was born on March 18, 1936 in Lodi, WI. He was united in marriage to Esther Bernice Basso on October 14, 1961, in Lake Geneva, WI. The two had one son together.

Charles is survived by his son William (Lynda) Reuter; granddaughter Riley Reuter; sister-in-law Louise Basso; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Esther, who passed away on April 27, 2013.

Charles was an employee of Trostel’s.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be held at the church following service. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.