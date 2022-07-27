Nov. 7, 1945—July 19, 2022

WILLIAMS BAY—Christine (Patton) Eck, 76, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The former Christine (Patton) Nelson was born on November 7, 1945 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Willard Franklin and Genevieve Patton (Stoker) Nelson.

Included in her survivors Christine is survived by daughter, Courtney Cavedo Horak; grandson, Jasper Horak; and sister, Cynthia Nelson Struse. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Genevieve Nelson; and husband, John Eck.

Inurnment of cremains at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, WI 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.