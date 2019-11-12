Christopher T. French

Christopher (Chris) T. French, 70, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon, November 5th. Chris was born August 20, 1949 to Missy and Ted French, in Mexico City, Mexico. He was schooled in Mexico City, Mexico, and Switzerland. He started his life-long career in the 5-star Resort Hotel Industry with Roc Resorts in Vermont. This career took him on a journey to far away places. The Caribbean, Jackson Hole, Wy, and Hawaii. He then joined Orient Express Hotel Company in London which brought him to Vail, Colorado, where he met his wife Diane. They then continued this journey to San Francisco , LA, Sedona, Arizona, Scottsdale, Arizona, Beaver Creek, Colorado, Orcas Island Washington, San Diego, Chicago, Illinois, Aventura, Florida, and eventually to the place and among the people they both loved the most—Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Chris was an avid skier and reader. He enjoyed walking, fine dining, and music. What he loved the most was being with his family and friends.