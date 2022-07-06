Clarence Richard Hart, M.D.

Jan. 22, 1938—June 26, 2022

LAKE GENEVA/formerly FONTANA—Clarence Richard Hart was born January 22, 1938 in Oak Park, IL to Stephen and Elizabeth (Keating) Hart. He passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home in Lake Geneva surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence grew up in Oak Park and attended Fenwick High School. He then went on to graduate from Loras College and the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. Clarence completed his orthopedic residency at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI.

He married his college sweetheart, Doris Kennedy, on June 27, 1959. Clarence, a proud member of the Army and skilled orthopedic surgeon, felt deeply privileged to have cared for his fellow soldiers while serving in Vietnam. Clarence’s life purpose was to serve others, whether it being a member of the armed services, a loving husband, father and grandfather, or a caring physician in his community. Those who knew him enjoyed his wry sense of humor. He loved to sail on Lake Geneva, golf anywhere, and absorb an interesting history book.

Clarence is survived by his wife Doris (Kennedy) Hart; his children: Michael (J.J.) Hart, Timothy Hart, M.D., Elizabeth Hart, Amy (Tony) Hart Phillips, Kathleen (Andrew) Vegter, and Christopher (Anne) Hart; grandchildren: Caroline, Juliette, Claudia, Emma, Jake, Claire, William, Charlie, and Katie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

The Hart Family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff that cared for Clarence.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W Main St., Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St. Matthew House, 2001 Airport Rd., S. Naples, FL 34112, www.stmatthewhouse.org or to Aurora At Home Hospice, Aurora Health Care Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.