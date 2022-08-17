Jan. 26, 1944—Aug. 2, 2022

TWIN LAKES/NEW PORT RICHEY, FL—Craig Richard Ferguson of Twin Lakes, WI and New Port Richey, FL passed away suddenly on August 2, 2022 at the age of 78. Craig was born in Chicago on January 26, 1944 to Richard M. and Lillian Ida (nee Affolter) Ferguson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth, of nearly 50 years; brother Larry (Pat); sister Janet Walsh; his daughter Lisa (John) Harrop; son Rob (Bridget); and daughter Nicole (Steve) Goyette-Kochankovska; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and Bernie, his beloved bear.

Craig was an innovator in plastics. He founded Plasti-coil, Inc. in 1978, an engineering and plastic injection molding company specializing in electrical insulators, growing it to a global concern with operations in Wisconsin, Hong Kong and China, serving many household names of American industry.

Endlessly energetic and creative, he was involved in all aspects of the business including, a people person as well as technical, Craig provided “wrap around” services to his many clients, often helping them solve problems they did not know they had. He did not believe in “good enough” and was always looking for ways to improve.

Craig was also an avid Boy Scout and achieved its highest level, Eagle Scout, as well as spending several years in the Sea Scouts.

He loved Dick Francis books, gambling in Vegas, fixing consumer electronics, working on projects around the house, riding horses, old movies and detective shows.Craig was also an amazing photographer, who though he took up the hobby to spend more time with his daughter in the 1990’s, soon became an artist, specializing in landscapes from around the United States.

Besides his business, Craig was generous with his time, talent, and treasure, whether it be with his many friends in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida, where he found ways to help others, and his family, to which he was devoted. He could as easily be found discussing the “news or events of the day” with adults as playing Old Maid or “having his hair (and mustache) done” by his grandchildren. He was not above silly bribes, especially with Tic Tacs, but would also discipline and guide. There was no event that he would not attend, if one of his grandchildren were involved.

With his wife, Ruth, with whom he was partnered in everything, he demonstrated to all of us, the art of being a husband and friend over the long haul. He showed us that in sickness and health, whether rich or poor, through trials and celebration, anything was possible if you stuck together and worked together. His life, well lived, was always a constant: loving, generous, creative and kind. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

