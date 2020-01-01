Dale Fringer

July 23, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2019

Dale Allen Fringer, 65, of Walworth, WI passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home from complications of ALS. Dale was born July 23, 1954, in Woodstock, Illinois. Dale was the son of Harold and Sylvia (Christensen) Fringer. He graduated from Big Foot High School; Class of 1972. He was employed by Lowell Management for many years as a finish carpenter. Dale was a motorcycle enthusiast and owned seven bikes. He loved riding his motorcycles, campfires, with friends, going “up north” and Golden Retrievers.

Dale was a loving brother, uncle and devoted friend and was a kind man. He is survived by his two sisters, Marion (Lucy) Abell (Joe) of Walworth and Linda Deegan (Jerry Steinke) of Lake Geneva and his nephew Jeff Deegan (Valerie) of Waterloo, WI. Dale is also survived by his niece Robin Abell-Gerrity and her daughters, Rebecca, Shannon and Alexandria and Joseph. Dale is survived by many faithful and loyal friends. A quote from one of his many friends: “It was always easy to be his friend.” Their many visits during Dale’s illness meant so very much. Dale will be missed.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts and uncles and cousins.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI with Pastor Robert Kamps officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Justen Funeral Home of McHenry, Illinois, is assisting the family.