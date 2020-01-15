Danforth P. Wright, 80, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Monday January 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Harvard, IL. Danforth Paul Wright was born in Evanston, IL on July 30, 1939 the son of the late Dalton and Lela (Mease) Wright. On August 5, 1961 in Barrington, IL he was united in marriage to the former Joan M Tiesling; she preceded him in death on December 17, 2011.

He enjoyed playing golf, traveling with family and friends and swimming at the Lake Geneva YMCA. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. His greatest joy was watching his sons and grandkids play basketball.

Danforth served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Donner (LSD-20) and was Honorably Discharged on July 29, 1960.

Danforth is survived by: 2 sons; Bryan (Lisa) Wright of Fontana, WI and Kenneth Wright of Island Lake, IL. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Robert and Howard.

Services for Danforth will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home. The Wright family will receive visitors Sunday, at the funeral home, from 12:00 p.m. until time of services. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wright Family. To sign the on line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.