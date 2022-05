DARIEN—Daniel L. Gregurich “Itch”, 68 yrs., of Darien, passed to eternal life on Monday, May 9, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Betzer Chapel, 118 South 2nd Street, Delavan. Private Interment at Darien Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.