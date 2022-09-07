Darrell "Del" Lee DeRemer

May 10, 1959 - Sept. 4, 2022

WALWORTH -Darrell "Del" was born May 10, 1959 in Elkhorn to Gordon and Leona (Suiter) DeRemer. He passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2022 at his home in the Town of Walworth.

Del spent his life living for the adventure. If he wasn't running his concrete construction business, farming, or riding his motorcycle, he was looking for the next place to road trip to. He was a hard-working, corn, potato, and giant pumpkin growing, sheep raising father and grandfather.

Del is survived by his wife Sylvia (Peterson) DeRemer, whom he married on July 19, 1990; his children: Katie (Anthony) Anastasi, Adam (Courtney) DeRemer, Casey (Fiance Jay Hyatt) and Rebecca (Zach) Reinke; nine grandchildren; his parents Gordon (Leona) DeRemer; brothers: Darren DeRemer and David DeRemer; as well as nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Toynton Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Brick Church Cemetery.

For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.