ELKHORN—Daryl J. Peck, age 63, of Elkhorn, WI died August 2, 2022. He was born in Ogeman, MI on June 16, 1959. The son of the late Richard and Norma (Hagemeister) Peck.

On August 17,1980 in Burlington, WI he was united in marriage to Denise L. Puchalski who preceded him in death on April 3, 2022.

Daryl was the owner of Peck and Weis Heating and Air Conditioning in Lake Geneva, WI. He was an avid fisherman and has gone on many fishing trips over the years to Canada. He enjoyed golfing.

Daryl spent half his time in Beverly Hills, FL as a snowbird for the last 15 years. He enjoyed helping people in need and was always willing to help those down on their luck.

Survived by his children: Kelly Peck and Ryan Peck; grandfather to Noah Peck; brother to Barry Peck. Preceded in death by his brother Lon Peck.

Private family services will be held. Memorials in Daryl’s name may be made to The Time is Now to Help, PO Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

