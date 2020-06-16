1949—2020
David Duane Nutter, 70 of Lake Geneva, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after fighting a long illness. He was born to Duane and Betty Nutter on October 7, 1949 in Lake Geneva, WI.
He is survived by his Mother Betty, his brother Forrest, his son Tom, granddaughter Karly, and uncle Danny Shepstone, who was like another brother to him. Also survived by nieces, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Duane and brother Walter.
After graduating High School, David graduated from Lamson Business College in Phoenix, Arizona. After which he started and ran multiple businesses, the last
being a very successful insurance business.
David’s interests were hunting, fishing, traveling and car racing among others
We want to thank David’s guardian, Lamar Harner and also Aurelia Horga and the Staff at Arizona’s Golden Heart Senior Care for all the love, care and compassion they have given David and us the last 8 years.
Services will be held at the Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, burial will follow.
