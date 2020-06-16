× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

1949—2020

David Duane Nutter, 70 of Lake Geneva, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after fighting a long illness. He was born to Duane and Betty Nutter on October 7, 1949 in Lake Geneva, WI.

He is survived by his Mother Betty, his brother Forrest, his son Tom, granddaughter Karly, and uncle Danny Shepstone, who was like another brother to him. Also survived by nieces, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Duane and brother Walter.

After graduating High School, David graduated from Lamson Business College in Phoenix, Arizona. After which he started and ran multiple businesses, the last

being a very successful insurance business.

David’s interests were hunting, fishing, traveling and car racing among others

We want to thank David’s guardian, Lamar Harner and also Aurelia Horga and the Staff at Arizona’s Golden Heart Senior Care for all the love, care and compassion they have given David and us the last 8 years.

Services will be held at the Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, burial will follow.