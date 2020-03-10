1942—2020

David Earl Fairchild was born March 24, 1942 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Lowell Earl and Gladys Helen (Lambert) Fairchild. He passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 with his loved ones.

David is lovingly remembered by his wife Susan Ann (Jacobs) Fairchild, whom he married on August 3, 1968 in Lily, Wisconsin; his children Troy (Claudine) Fairchild, Nicole (Mike) Fairchild Himebaugh, and Jolene Fairchild; grandchildren Ella, Ava, and Taiten Fairchild and Tex Himebaugh; sister Diane (Greg) Downey; as well as many other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dean Fairchild.

David was a devoted family man, avid outdoorsman, and lifelong nature lover. He graduated from Big Foot High School in 1961. David’s father taught him the trade of being a floor mechanic. For 50 years, David shared his craft with the community and took great pride in his work. David’s laidback, fun-loving personality was present in the woods, on the dance floor, and in all he did. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, March 21 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth with a celebration of life to follow.