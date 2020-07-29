1942—2020

David Haines Conrad was born December 24, 1942, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to John and Jeanne (Smith) Conrad. He passed away July 21, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital Hospice Center, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, after a long and courageous battle with kidney failure, COPD, and lung cancer.

Dave was a super guy who enjoyed all sports as a participant and spectator. He was an excellent golfer, bowler, basketball player, and ping pong player, participating in the Transplant Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where he placed second in the tournament. He loved boating, travel, the Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. He loved playing all kinds of card games on his iPad. Dave was an excellent chef, both in the kitchen and outdoors on his trusty Weber charcoal grill.

Dave loved his many friends and most of all his wonderful family. He spoiled his wife Sandi, the luckiest lady in the land. He had a long successful career in the insurance data management field, retiring in 2004 after 17 years as president/CEO of the National Independent Statistical Service in Indianapolis, Indiana.