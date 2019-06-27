Dean Braun
Aug. 21, 1929 — June 21, 2019Dean W. Braun of Bloomfield Township, WI passed away at his residence on Friday, June 21, 2019. Dean was born on August 21, 1929 in Janesville, WI the son of the late Elmer T. and Lila M. (Lieder) Braun. He married Teresa N. Cahill on January 5, 1989 in Kauai, HI. He was the loving husband of Teresa and father of Thomas (Linda) Mumm, Patricia (Lowel) Hanson, Debra Olson and Brian (Lucia) Braun. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Anna Braun, grandchildren, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Dean is preceded in death by his parents and son Christopher Braun. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until a service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.