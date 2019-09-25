Deanna Anderson

May 27, 1941 — Sept. 15, 2019
DeAnna Jean(nee: Nelson) Anderson, 78, passed away at home with her family on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
She was born in Jamestown, New York on May 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Herman and Evangeline(nee: Peterson) Nelson. On June 15, 1963 in Milwaukee, WI, she was united in marriage with Donald R. Anderson.
DeAnna graduated from Jamestown High School in 1959. She went on to earn an associate degree in nursing. She worked in a Milwaukee hospital, private practice for two Milwaukee doctors, a Plant Nurse for Hevi-Duty Corp. in Lake Geneva and a school nurse and secretary at Northwestern Military Academy. She was a stay-at-home mom for years and then drove bus for Lenon Bus Company in Lake Geneva. She ended her last 22 years in the work force as a Realtor for Larry Hodgesentury 21.
DeAnna called herself ‘A jack of all trades and a master of none.’ She was always willing and able to ‘step up’, help out or take on a role at a moment’s notice without question or hesitation.
A truly giving and spirited woman, DeAnna was never idle very long. Her passions included playing Bridge, traveling and camping, playing the piano and all church activities. Her retirement years were spent volunteering at many community organizations and events. She was recently recognized as one of the 2019 Outstanding Senior Citizens for Walworth County.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 56 years, Donald, daughter, Tammy(Scott) Popenhagen of Genoa City, son Tom(Andrea) Anderson of Glenwood, Washington, two grandchildren, Austin and Allison Popenhagen. Sisters, JoAnn(late Ron) Krause, Genoa City, Barbara(Warren) Smith, Racine, WI, brother, Curt(Linda) Nelson, San Antonio, Texas. Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law, Roger(Geneva) Anderson, Morris Plains, NJ, Ruth(late Ron) Anderson, Prairie Du Chien, WI, Bob Anderson, Cambridge, MN, Kathleen(Richard) Carlson, Nisswa, MN, Polly(Don) Grossbach, Braham, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and so many amazing friends too numerous to mention by name.
A celebration of DeAnna’s life will take place at the First Congregational UCC Church 624 Park St. Genoa City, WI on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:30a.m. Visitation will take place at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 113 Freeman St. Genoa City, WI from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September, 28, 2019 and Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Congregational UCC Church, Genoa City is suggested. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.