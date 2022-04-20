Deirdre Ann Fesenmaier (nee Dillon)

Deirdre was born on February 16, 1960, at Weiss Memorial in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Dolores Dillon. She attended St. Mary of the Angels before her family moved from Chicago to Silver Lake, WI, where she graduated from Wilmot High School. Deirdre was a very talented aspiring artist, whose creativity, style, and class were unmatched. She was a Bunny at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, where she held the title of V.I.P Bunny and Official Greeter for many celebrities, such as Bob Hope. Deirdre then ran the front desk at the Geneva Inn from their inception, for almost twenty years.