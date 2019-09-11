Oct. 16, 1929 — Sept 4, 2019
Delores Church (nee: Smith) age 89, entered Heaven’s Gates September 4, 2019 In Marietta, GA to be with her soulmate and late husband Laudie Loren Church. Delores was born in Alden, IL on October 16, 1929 to Arthur H. Ruth (Fink) Smith. She is survived by her sister Marion L. Shepstone. Delores spent her childhood on the family Dairy Farm until she met her love, Laudie at Lake Geneva High School in Wisconsin. He would sit behind her in class and tug on her braids. He asked her to the Senior Prom, and after that night she was smitten. Laudie and Delores married June 28, 1946. They were together for 61 loving years. The couple had 3 Children; Son Steven Church and wife Susan, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Cynthia Church Stein and husband Martin Stein, Marietta, Georgia, Craig Church and his wife, Connie Jo, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania. 6 Grandchildren; Rebecca Kostman and husband Jason, Heidi Church and husband Duane, Loren Church, Kerbie Church, Kayla Church and Jenna Church. 3 Great-grandchildren; Shane Cutchins, Jameson and Jaxton Kostman. Delores had an avid Love for Horses and rode western pleasure for many years. She was a talented cook, baker, homemaker and dedicated her time and love to raising her children. Following Laudie’s retirement from Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, they moved to Ft. Lauderdale/Tamarac Florida in 1982. After many happy years in Florida, the couple moved in 2006 to Marietta, Georgia to be near their daughter, Cynthia. Delores was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Paper Mill Rd. in Marietta GA. A Funeral Service to honor Delores will be held on 11:30 am on Monday September 16, 2019 officiated by Pastor Cathy Manthei with a visitation beginning at 10 am at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva). A Graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Lake Geneva. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in Delores’ name. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.