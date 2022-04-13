Jan. 26, 1962 – April 3, 2022

ELKHORN—Denise Lynn Peck, age 60, of Elkhorn, WI earned her wings after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues on April 3, 2022 in Crystal River, FL. She was born on January 26, 1962 in Champaign, IL to Donald and Charlene (Bradley) Puchalski. Denise and her husband, Daryl spent half of their time in Beverly Hills, FL as snowbirds for the last 15 years.

Denise lived and breathed HORSES, even trailering them back and forth from Wisconsin to Florida! She also enjoyed traveling, with Africa being her favorite vacation destination. Denise loved all animals and also enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Daryl Peck; children: Kelly and Ryan Peck; parents, Donald and Charlene Puchalski; brothers: Donald (Trudy) and David (Harmony) Puchalski; brother-in-law Barry Peck; a grandson, Noah Peck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Denise’s request, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made in her name to “The Time Is Now To Help”, PO Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. (info@timeisnowtohelp.org)

Arrangements are entrusted to Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.

