Dec. 12, 1952—Aug. 7, 2022

Dennis Schulz (a/k/a “Bub”, “Papa”, “Denny”, and “Hazel”) embarked on his eternal fishing trip on August 7, 2022, surrounded by those who loved him so very much. Born December 12, 1952, in Elkhorn and a graduate of Elkhorn Area High School, Class of 1971.

Dennis had a heart of gold and if you were lucky enough to meet him, you were probably best friends. Dennis was more than a friend, more than a companion, more than a dad/grandpa/uncle/ brother/cousin. He was a force of love that welcomed you with your imperfections because to him, the imperfections made you perfect.

He loved wheeling and dealing antiques and had a small business in estate sales and antique malls. He cherished being silly with his grandkids and teaching them how to fish, chop wood and all his favorite recipes.

Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Geneva’s Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, WI on August 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. until the cows come home . . .which is about 4:00 p.m. if you didn’t know. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Dennis’s name with his friends at the Marathon, FL, Turtle Hospital: https://www.turtlehospital.org.

The full obituary is available at: https://www.mealyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/#!.

