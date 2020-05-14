× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Diana S. Sayrs, 79, of Williams Bay, Wisconsin died at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Legacy Hospice House in Ocala, Florida.

She was born June 14, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to William Wiley and Fern (Violett) Spotswood. She married Jimmy E. Sayrs March 17, 1978 in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Surviving is her brother, Robert E. (and Shirley) Spotswood of Ocala; four nephews, Robert L. Spotswood of Richland, Mississippi, Jon Troy (and Kim) Squire of Eudora, Kansas, Travis L. Squire of Osage Beach, Missouri, and Joshua C. Squire of Raymore, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Betsy L. (and Max) Utsler of Olathe, Kansas; several great nieces; one great nephew; and her life-long family of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Diana graduated from Proviso East High School in 1958 and Northern Illinois University in 1962. She was a teacher for Mannheim School District #83 for 33 years and retired in May of 1995. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Private graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Knoxville Cemetery, Knoxville, Illinois. Rev. Mary Runge will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 698 North Bloomfield Rd., Lake Geneva, WI 53147, or Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 Commerce Port, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.