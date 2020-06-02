Don L. Grunden

Don was born to the late Walter and Elsie (Rudsenske) Grunden on June 21, 1939 in Fairmont, MN. Don Married Helen A. Erickson on May 9, 1959 at Park Row Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Don is survived by his devoted wife Helen with whom they just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary, is children Michael Grunden and Julie (Robert) Predmore. Proud grandfather of Devin Seitz and Connor Grunden. Brother-in-law to John (Beverly) Erickson and Ron Goergen. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Beverly (Norman) Schenk, Walter Jr. (Marie) and Sandra (Raymond) Piper and sisters-in-law Betty Scott-Roberts and Marjorie Goergen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Don was a retired employee of Sta-Rite and Klockit, Don loved spending time with his family, rosemaling, woodworking and spending time fishing. Don Proudly served his country in the Army National guard from October 24, 1955 to October 14, 1962. Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1-3pm with a funeral service and military honors at 3pm. Due to recent health concerns we are still observing social distancing. Please take note that we are allowing 50 people into the funeral home at a time to give condolences. Thank you for your cooperation, Thank You for your cooperation. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Grunden Family.