July 17, 1939—May 6, 2022

LAKE COMO—Donald Edward DeBaere , 83, of Lake Como passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

Donald Edward DeBaere was born on July 17, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Bernice DeBaere. He came to live with his grandparents in Lake Como as a teenager. Don attended Elkhorn High School graduating in 1958. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where for six years he trained aboard the USS Nautilus which was the world’s first operational nuclear powered submarine. Following an honorable discharge he returned to Lake Como where he purchased a home and pursued a lifelong career as a master electrician and later as the Plant Manager for Trent Tube Industries in East Troy, WI.

Don was a Walworth County “Master Gardener”. He spent much of his retirement planning and expanding his perennial gardens which included ponds of koi fish and a collection of trees that were of every size and shape imaginable. His passion was dahlia growth and development where he was recognized in the National Dahlia Society. He was active in various garden clubs and projects which led him to an early morning job that put him on the streets of Lake Geneva watering the hanging baskets that decorated the downtown area for many years. During this time he made friends with early morning walkers and commuters.

Knowledge is the key to success. This was evident in Donald’s life. He loved to read and had a large collection of books. His family admired the depth of his knowledge and his willingness to share what he learned to help others. Donald was nostalgic. He could look at most anything and recall a memory of times gone by. Classical music was his favorite and could be heard playing in his home and in his car. He played piano and enjoyed the joy music brought to an occasion.

Serving was second nature to Donald. He enjoyed helping people. He held a position on the Lake Como Sanitary District to ensure safe water for the community and environmental health for the lake. During holidays he would head to Milwaukee where he volunteered to serve meals to those in need. He generously gave of his time, talents and treasures to many.

His kindness, generosity, keen sense of humor and contagious laugh will be greatly missed.

Donald is survived by one sister, Lorraine Mathis; a nephew, Tom Knapp; numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Knapp.

A graveside service with military honors was held for Donald at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Roselawn Memory Gardens, N3045 State Rd. 67, Lake Geneva. Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church officiating. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.