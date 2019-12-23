Donald “Jake” L. Umnus

July 15, 1932—December 7, 2019

Donald L. “Jake” Umnus, 87 of Lake Geneva, WI. Peacefully passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born July 15, 1932 in Burlington, WI, the son of William and Florence (Bieneman) Umnus.

Jake Served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He married Lynette (Olsen) Umnus on October 1, 1960 in Lake Geneva WI. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lynette, three children; Susan (Dave) Angus, Scott Umnus and Steven (Tara Sabin) Umnus and six grandchildren, Scout Umnus, Geneva Angus, Riley Umnus, Joaquin Sabin, Ava Angus and Isabel Umnus. He was preceded in death by brothers, Petey, Richard, James and Wayne Umnus.

Jake loved spending time with his family and traveling with Lynette. He had a great career with the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline Company and retired after 36 years. After retirement he and Lynette traveled often. He especially loved the annual family summer trip to Door County. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, an avid golfer and loved to do crossword puzzles. Jake was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran church in Pell Lake, WI.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church (W775 Geranium Rd. Pell Lake) from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service celebrating Jake’s life. A graveside service will follow with Military Honors at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), American Alzheimer’s Association or Trinity Church in Pell Lake. The family would like to thank the Aurora Hospice at Home organization and RidgeStone Village for the loving care and compassion they provided. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.