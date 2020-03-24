Donald Lee Urban Meyerhofer (Red), 85, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. Earlier in the week he suffered a stroke while working on his old Chevy truck. Don was born and raised in Lake Geneva. His life was filled with hard work and love for his family, his friends and Jesus.

Don graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1952. Growing up as a 3rd generation farmer, he was fond of recalling the days when he hauled 8 and 10 gallon cans of milk from 30 area farmers. He then worked at Wisconsin Southern Gas Company for over 44 1/2 years. His passion and love for his job never waned.

He enjoyed hunting, trapping, tinkering with mowers, trips up north, and riding the back roads of Lake Geneva with Shirley, his wife and high school sweetheart. Red was well known for making connections and conversation with anyone/anywhere while sharing starlight peppermints. He valued the important things in life, especially time, precious time, with family and friends.

The family would like to thank his caregivers at Golden Years of Lake Geneva for their kind and fun words of encouragement and gentle caring hands of love. It turns out that the staff, residents, and their family members became much more to Red than caregivers and acquaintances. They became extended family as Red worked to heal a broken heart while his broken shoulder mended.