June 17, 1932—May 25, 2022

HIGH POINT, NC—Donna Jean Hudson Turner was born on June 17, 1932, in Lake Geneva, WI, the daughter of Edna L. Genens and Walter E. Hudson. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1950. She became a member and later an officer of Beta Sigma Phi sorority who took this name from the sorority’s motto “life, learning, and friendship.” On September 10, 1955, she married William Edgar (Ed) Turner. She became a member of First United Methodist Church (FUMC), High Point, NC, serving on multiple committees and involved in church affairs: Finance Committee, Council on Ministries, Administrative Board, Annual Giving Campaign, Parson’s Table, Independent Women’s Circle, Monthly Mobile Meals, Office Volunteer, and Chairman of the Stewardship Committee.

When she retired in 1979 from Ervin Insurance, Inc. she began a new career in full time volunteering. She continued to volunteer at FUMC and the American Cancer Society, among other organizations. At Hospice of the Piedmont she served as Family and Office volunteer as well as secretary on the Board of Directors. She became involved with fundraising for Hospice. Donna loved helping others and after 25 years and 25,000 hours of service, she was awarded America’s Presidential Volunteer Award by President Bush on December 2, 2008.

Donna spent almost 14 years in the loving care of the many caretakers, nurses, and employees of Taylor Village and Benson House. Sister Mona and Sister Loretta were very special to Donna. She went to her Lord on May 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Duane and Garron Hudson; a sister, Geraldine Hanick; and a nephew, Ridge Miller. She is survived by a son, Craig W. Turner (Penny); and two daughters: Terri Koontz (Bryan) and Nancy Draughan (Mike); Grandchildren are: Anna Draughan Stokes (Aaron), Jacob Turner (Abby), Brett Koontz (Tina), Alexandra Draughan Shaver (David), Lauren Turner Jones (Andy), and Madison Turner Coble (Will); Special to her heart are her great-grandsons: Benjamin and Beckett Turner, Joseph McKenzie, Henry (Hank) Coble; and great-granddaughters: Katherine and Caroline Stokes, Ivy, Ava and Isabelle Shaver, Emery and Olivia Jones, and Tatum Coble; Also, one sister, Romaine Miller (Mesa, AZ); one brother, Ronald Hudson (Cleveland, TN); a God-daughter, Lauri Hudson Clapp; along with many nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Our Service of Celebration for Donna will be held at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27260 at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Visitation is from 1:00 PM—1:50 PM in the sanctuary prior to the service. Pallbearers include her two grandsons, Jacob Turner and Brett Koontz as well as her granddaughters; husbands, Aaron Stokes, Andy Jones, David Shaver, and Will Coble.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262, and Pennybyrn, 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27260.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point