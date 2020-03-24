1925—2020
Doris M. Adler, age 94, died March 13, 2020. She was born in Spring Prairie, Wisconsin on November 11, 1925. The daughter of the late Gustav E. and Minnie (Schultz) Wrase. On November 11, 1946, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to former Genoa City Chief of Police, Joseph S. Adler, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1979. She was employed many years for Wisconsin and Illinois Bell Telephone and then AT&T.
Loving Mother to Susan (Thomas) Gibbons, Debbie (Steve) Adrian, and Nancy Adler. Mother-in-law to Debbie Adler (Michael). Grandmother to Matthew (Jennifer) Gibbons, John (Kristine) Gibbons, and Katie Adler. Great Grandmother to Erik and Benjamin Gibbons, Mason and Elliott Gibbons. Sister to Romayne Gallagher (late Clarence). Further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Michael Adler, daughter-in-law Lori Adler, brother Robert (Marilyn) Wrase, Clarence Wrase, Donald (Jane) Wrase, sisters Helen (Leo) Regnier, and Alice (Earl) Jack.
Private family graveside services have been held at Hillside Cemetery, Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City has assisted the family.
