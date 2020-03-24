Doris M. Adler, age 94, died March 13, 2020. She was born in Spring Prairie, Wisconsin on November 11, 1925. The daughter of the late Gustav E. and Minnie (Schultz) Wrase. On November 11, 1946, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to former Genoa City Chief of Police, Joseph S. Adler, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1979. She was employed many years for Wisconsin and Illinois Bell Telephone and then AT&T.