Doris Mae Luebke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

1926—2020

Doris Mae (Oquist) Luebke, 93, of Pell Lake, WI passed away on April 9, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on August 19, 1926 in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of the late Arvid and Helen (Stelzer) Oquist. Doris was married to her husband Donald Luebke on April 6, 1957 in Chicago, IL until his death in 2002. During WWII Doris worked in defense armament manufacturing. She then worked for Equitable Insurance in Chicago prior to her marriage. Doris and Donald moved to Pell Lake in 1960 from Chicago.

Doris is survived by her son, Roy of Fairfax, VA; daughter Lori of Madison, WI; one grandson, James (Jay) Luebke of Raleigh, NC; sister Jean (Qquist) Hoyoss of Pell Lake; brother Glenn Oquist of Fox Lake, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Doris was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Pell Lake for many years. Doris was devoted to her family and enjoyed traveling around the country, especially to Florida. One of her main interests was ballroom dancing.

Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held by family only at the Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva. Interment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery on old Hwy. 12 near Genoa City, W1.96