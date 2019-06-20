Dorothy Bielas

Dorothy A. Bielas age 90, of Springfield, WI passed away to eternal life at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Dorothy was born May 29, 1929 in Goetzville, MI the daughter of the late Koney and Nellie (Kucharczyk) Schmitigal. She married Arthur Bielas on September 15, 1951 in Chicago, IL and has been a resident of the Lake Geneva Area since 1956. She was the loving mother of John (Karen) Bielas of Janesville, WI and Tom (Susan) Bielas of Lyons, WI. Also surviving her are four sisters and five brothers, grandchildren John II and Lisa and great-grandchildren Jackson and Lily, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her parents, two sisters and one brother.

A visitation and service was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Genoa City.

