1926—2020

Dorothy F. Deering, 94, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. Dorothy was born to Gustave and Anna (Hertel) Pahl on May 14, 1926 in Lake Geneva, WI. She married Frank Deering on October 12, 1957 in Lake Geneva, WI and he preceded her in death in 1971.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as the church secretary for over 40 years. She loved to volunteer, teach Sunday School and sang in the choir. Dorothy loved to spend time in her garden, quilting, baking and being outdoors admiring God’s creations.

She is survived by her children Dori Winters and Randy (Mellisa) Deering, grandchildren Justin, John (Abbie), Nick, Alyssa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son-in-law Ernest Winters, siblings Julia Pahl, Arlene Franklin and Evelyn Pahl.

Visitation will be held privately for the family. The public is invited to attend the Graveside service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1pm at Hudson Cemetery on North Road in Lyons. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Family.