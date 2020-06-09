BROWN DEER—Dr. Edward Slade Friedrichs died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lucy Chole Friedrichs, daughters Leslie Zanoni and Kristen (Daniel Wong) Friedrichs, step-daughters, Lisa (Kirby) Young and Deborah Chole; previous wife, Gerry Friedrichs, brother Gordon (Dorothy) Friedrichs; sisters-in-law Esther Friedrichs and Polly Friedrichs, and son-in-law Joel Kaphengst; and grandchildren Michael, Karissa and Katie Zanoni, Erica and Emily Kaphengst, Miles, Max and Micah Young, and Frederick Chole. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Gladys Friedrichs, daughter Amy Kaphengst, and brothers Donald and Robert Friedrichs. Ed was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many people.

Edward was born on December 24, 1932 in Glen Ellyn, IL, and reared at Shadycrest, the family home in Lake Geneva, WI. He graduated as valedictorian from Lake Geneva High School in 1950. After graduating from Oberlin College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, he matriculated to Northwestern University School of Medicine. Among other honors, he was class president during his first three years in medical school, president of the Northwestern student chapter of the American Medical Association in his fourth year, and graduated, fourth in his class, in 1958. A recent article from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Ward Rounds revealed the admiration and respect he received from others. He always demonstrated wisdom, ingenuity and heartfelt belief in his many letter-writings and professional publications. In 1964, Dr. Friedrichs joined other colleagues to open the Clinic of Internal Medicine on 68th and Wells in Wauwatosa. His other medical affiliations included St. Luke’s Hospital, the VA Hospital, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health and the Department of Corrections.