June 22, 1948—June 4, 2022

FONTANA—Dr. Louis S. McKeever, 73, of the Fontana, WI area passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lou was a pioneer in the field of Cardiology. He co-founded Midwest Heart Specialists, a leading cardiology group in the Midwest Region. He developed the first Cardiac Cath Lab at Elmhurst Hospital, and was instrumental in the formation of the Open Heart Surgical Program there, which brought world class cardiovascular care to Elmhurst and the surrounding communities.

Throughout his career Lou served as Director of Cardiology in Elmhurst, Loyola, and Lutheran General Hospitals. Although he was best known for these and countless other accomplishments in his field, Lou’s love for his family, friends, and his devotion to his patients, was what defined him.

Lou pursued his passion for golf in his retirement, and is “famous” among his golf buddies for an undisputed ALL WORLD SHOT. The twinkle in his Irish eyes drew people to him throughout his life.

Lou was born in Rockford, IL to the late William and Irene (Dodaro) McKeever.

In 1971 he married his high school sweetheart Kathleen Maloney, whom he sang too and danced with for 51 years, who survives him. He was a proud and devoted father to their two sons: Liam (Kelly) McKeever and Danny (Michele) McKeever. Louis was also a proud brother to his sister Tina (John) Bacon and his brother Stephen (Theresa) McKeever.

Throughout his illness Lou was deeply grateful for the unconditional love and care he received from his wife Kathy and his cherished sons Liam, Danny, and Kelly. Lou will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, integrity, and for the grace and dignity with which he lived his life.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the main chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Lou’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. A link has been provided below. To post an online condolence, please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

