Duane B. Clark

July 17, 1931 - May 16, 2022

LAKE GENEVA – Duane B. Clark, 90, of Lake Geneva, WI, sadly passed away on May 16, 2022, in Blaine, MN, surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Harold and Lenora (Vandeloop) Clark on July 17, 1931, in Biron, WI.

Duane is survived by his son, Randal Clark, of Longmont, CO; daughter, Kathleen Clark, Homer Glen, IL; his loving companion of 24 years, Sherry English of Lake Geneva, WI; brother, Darrel Clark of Morrow, OH; sister, Joy Nolan of Fon du Lac, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was the beloved fatherly figure of Anson and Heather Davis, Blaine, MN, and Brooke and Lennon Neary of Bray, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. He was also the beloved Grandpa Duane to Evan and Graham Davis of Blaine, MN, and Pearl and Clement Neary of Bray, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Thomas Clark; brothers: Harold and Morris Clark; and sisters: LaRece Nykaza and Vivian LaVigne.

Duane graduated from Proviso High School, Maywood, IL. He was involved in the transportation industry, owning Holland Cartage before retirement. He also owned DC Racing Stables as breeder of thoroughbred racehorses and was awarded the Illinois Breeder of the Year in 1988.

Besides his kindness, generosity, keen sense of humor and intellect, he had an immeasurable zest for life. Duane saw that he left his beautiful farm to the community. Today, it is known as Walworth County, White River Park on Sheridan Springs Road. It was his dream to share the beauty of this nearly 200-acre site with generations to come.

Duane was an incredible man who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. One cannot think of Duane without smiling. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 25th, 2:00 PM Walworth County, White River Park, Sheridan Springs Rd., Lake Geneva.