Duane “Pete” N. Boldt

1930—2020
Duane N. “Pete” Boldt, 90, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Monday April 27, 2020 at Arbor Village in Lake Geneva.
Duane was born on March 24, 1930 in Greenville, IL, the son of the late Harry and Bertha (Sieck) Boldt. He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the U. S. Army.
On January 15, 1955 in Elkhorn, WI he as united in marriage to the former Isabelle Buckingham. He had worked for many years with Southern Wisconsin Gas Company as a meter repairman. Prior to working for the gas company, he worked for 6 years as an officer with the Lake Geneva Police Department. He had been a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department for 25 years, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief. He had served as an Alderman on the Lake Geneva City Council from 2000 to 2005. He served on the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission for 17 years.
Pete is survived by: Isabelle, his wife of 65 years. 3 sons; John (Bonnie) of Fulton, MS, Franklin of Lake Geneva and Richard (Rachel) of Round Rock, TX, 5 grandchildren; Zachary, Abigail, Madeline, Grant and Seth. He was preceded in death by a sister Flora Boldt.
Due to the corona virus private family services will be held with burial in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Pete’s family have requested memorials in his name to: Aurora V.N.A. Hospice.
Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Boldt family. To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
