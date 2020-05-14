Duane “Pete” N. Boldt

On January 15, 1955 in Elkhorn, WI he as united in marriage to the former Isabelle Buckingham. He had worked for many years with Southern Wisconsin Gas Company as a meter repairman. Prior to working for the gas company, he worked for 6 years as an officer with the Lake Geneva Police Department. He had been a member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department for 25 years, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief. He had served as an Alderman on the Lake Geneva City Council from 2000 to 2005. He served on the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission for 17 years.