Dwaine Giese

Dwaine E. Giese age 81, of Linn Township passed away at the Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, WI on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Dwaine was born on November 18, 1937 in Minnesota the son of the late Walther and Fredia Giese. He was a longtime owner and operator of a lawncare service in the Lake Geneva Area for over 50 years and also work at Trostels where he retired.

Dwaine was an avid Chicago Bears fan and always loved to watch them play football; you would never see him without a Bears shirt on!

He is survived by his son Steve (Sherri) Giese and stepchildren Linda (Jim) Kamholtz, Cindy Larson and Larry Larson. He was the grandfather of Jamye and Kaili Larson. Dwaine is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) form 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.