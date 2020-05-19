Edith (Guri) Henderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1925—2020

Guri passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sat. April 9.

Guri Henderson, nee Bergersen was born in 1925 in Chicago to proud Norwegian immigrants. She was the youngest and only surviving sibling of 11.

She is survived by Robert (Scotty) MacDougal Henderson, her husband of 73 years and their children, Douglas James, Sandra Christine (John Stackpole), and David Scot (Terri) and three grandchildren, Evan, Margrete and Berit.

Her first job was as a fashion model for Marshal Fields. During the war she was employed as a legal secretary for the U.S. Treasury Dept. and volunteered as a U.S.O. hostess. After marriage to her ‘Navy Man’ (a proud Scottish immigrant), she was secretary to the comptroller of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. Scotty completed his Electrical Engineering degree there. Guri received her Library Science degree from the University Wisconsin.