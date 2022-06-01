Oct. 6, 1954—May 19, 2022

LAKE COMO—Edward J. Gritzner, Jr., 67, of Lake Como, passed away on May 19, 2022, in Janesville, WI. Edward was born to the late Edward J., Sr. and Lois Jean (Malone) Gritzner on October 6, 1954, in Chicago, IL. He was united in marriage to Jenifer L. (Wohl) Gritzner on March 19, 1994, at Como Community Church. The two had six children together.

Edward is survived by his wife, Jenifer; children: Michelle (Chad) Halpin, Edward (Kristin) Gritzner, Kristin Amborn, Kevin (Leanna) Amborn, Jacob Gritzner, and Taylor Gritzner; his grandchildren: Lindsey Halpin, Katelyn Halpin, E.J Gritzner, Madelynn Gritzner, and Nolan Amborn; as well as his mother-in-law Donna Wohl; and his father-in-law Chuck Wohl. Edward was preceded in death by his two brothers, Tom and Dan, one sister-in-law, Kelly and one brother-in-law, Bryan.

Edward, a proud Comolian, Packer fan, boater, mixologist, joke distributor and teller of stories was a friend to all who knew him. Edward served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked for the City of Lake Geneva Police Department from 1978-1981, Boulder Junction Police Department from 1981-1986 and the Town of Geneva Police Department from 1986 until his retirement. Edward was appointed as the Chief of Police in Town of Geneva in 1995.

A visitation was held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Como Community Church. A service took place at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Private interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please submit any donations or memorials to the Lakes Area Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #19, Officer in Distress fund, PO Box 101, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.