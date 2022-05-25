May 18, 1940—May 11, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Edward J. Newman, 81 of Lake Geneva, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Lake Geneva. Edward was born on May 18, 1940, to Leonard and Jeanette (Murphy) Newman at Lakeland Medical Center. Edward married Susan Marie Carro on October 3, 1964 and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2004.

Edward is survived by his daughter Robin Newman of Lake Geneva; son John (Lynn) Newman of Lake Geneva; three grandchildren: Andrea, Joni (fiance Justin Young) and Haley (Jake Fisher); and his great-grand-pups: Twitch, Minnie, Mocha and Max. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson Brent. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Edward worked in retail is whole life and following his retirement he enjoyed Amateur radios, going to HAM radio meets, building and taking radios apart. Longtime member of the Lakes Area Amateur Radio Club.

Visitation was held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, 515 Center Street on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church officiating. Interment was held at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery on Friday May 20, 2022.