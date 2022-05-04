LAKE GENEVA—Edwin “Ken” Miller, age 91, formerly of Lake Geneva, went to be with God on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Ken has left behind a large family including his three daughters: Betty Bryant of Westfield, WI, June (Ed Perez) of San Diego, CA, Stacy (Dave Goralski) of Lake Geneva, WI; ten grandchildren: Valerie Karcher (Bob Taylor), Rachel (Mike) Fritsche, Amanda La Vigne, Rob Bryant, Becky (Jeff) Fabian, Ken (Krista) Las, Jessica (Brent) Umlauf, Jennifer Carreon, James Perez, Jeremiah Goralski; 14 great-grandchildren: Allen, Katie, Charlie, Sedona, Dakota, Haley, Gage, BrynnLee, Brielle, Gracelyn, John, Abby, Joe, Jaslene; three brothers: Russell (Millie), Harold (Shirley) and David (Pat); other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Dorothy; son, Charlie; son-in-law, Bob; brother, Leonard and his sister, Marcella.

A private service will be held with a Celebration of Life to follow on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva, all are welcome.

The family would like to thank Nan and all the staff at Harris Villa who provided him with such amazing care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.