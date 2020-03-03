1936—2020

Elaine Koldeway Zarnstorff, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home, on February 26, 2020.

Elaine, daughter of John and Theresa (Merten) Koldeway, was born in June of 1936 in Burlington, Wisconsin. As the youngest of twelve, she was lovingly spoiled on the Koldeway family homestead and fondly remembered wagon rides, going into town, and spending afternoons playing games after everyone’s farm chores were done. On Sept. 28, 1957 she married Jerry Zarnstorff at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington and they were blessed with three children.

Elaine loved tending her large garden and a splendor of flower beds. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, nature walks, and traveling across the U.S., camping with her family. She spent her weekends yard saleing, and going to theatres with her girlfriends or grandchildren. She always looked forward to the annual family picnic. She was passionate about genealogy, and gathered more than 20yrs of research to create the Koldeway family history beginning in the early 1840’s when they came to America.