March 2, 1958—Nov. 11, 2021

DELAVAN—Ellen Marie Kelly of Delavan, WI, passed to eternal life on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Byron, IL.

Ellen was born March 2, 1958 in Chicago, IL to Willard Warren and Ruth Lucille (Parrish) Kelly.

She is survived by her sisters: Jacklyn (John) Adams and Karen (Dan Clark) Kelly; niece Kelly Steffens; nephews: Jack Adams and Shawn (Kelly) Horn; and great-niece Makena Steffens. Preceded in death by her parents. Also survived by other relatives and many friends on Delview Lane in Delavan.

Ellen loved writing, genealogy, reading, crocheting and her cats Mhorgaan Aiyhseling and Aihddan Caiomheall.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 on May 20, 2022 and a service will be held at 10:00 a.m, with Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva near her mother and grandmother. A luncheon will be held after interment.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.