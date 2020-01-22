Emilie "Betty" Elizabeth Hartnett

Betty taught for decades at the WJ Murphy School in Round Lake, Illinois, where she was a beloved teacher and an admired colleague and mentor.She influenced hundreds of children who, over the years, passed through her second grade classroom.When she retired, she was the oldest teacher in the Round Lake school system.Mrs. Hartnett was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Grayslake, Illinois.

Betty and Bill moved back to Lake Geneva to care for Betty’s mother. Betty taught reading to adults, traveled throughout the United States and to Europe, worked in her garden, volunteered at the Lake Geneva Museum, and was an active member of The Church of the Holy Communion, serving on its vestry.Until 2016, she was Secretary of the Chapin Foundation of Lake Geneva board whose philanthropy supports many libraries, churches and schools in the lakes area.In addition, she relished her role as grandmother and great-grandmother.Her home was a gathering place for all of her family, friends and neighbors.People were drawn to her kindness.When asked to describe their grandmother, her grandchildren used words like perfect, thoughtful, honest, a really good cook, a bird watcher, poised, elegant, wise, nature lover, infinitely energetic, generous, beautiful, smart, contemplative, and loving.