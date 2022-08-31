Emily DeBaere

March 18, 1917 - Aug. 20, 2022

LAKE GENEVA – Emily DeBaere of Lake Geneva, WI passed away peacefully in St. Augustine, FL on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the age of 105.

Emily married August DeBaere in 1940. They lived most of their married life in Lake Como where they were good neighbors and active members of the communiity.

Emily retired at the age of 75 from a successful real estate career with Keefe and Associates.

Emily was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24, and a member of the Geneva Lake Art Association.

Emily enjoyed gardening, bowled until age 100, she was an avid card player, loved to read, was a talented artist and was known to challenge and beat many a friend and family member at her famous Scrabble board on the porch. Her outlook on life can be summed up in this quote from an interview done for her 100th birthday: "Keep interested in your surroundings and other people. Think about others; not just yourself, and be a friend. God has blessed me". Her gracious, humble and positive spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her!

Emily is preceded in death by her husband, August DeBaere and her son, Jimmie DeBaere. She is survived by her children: Rosemary (Thomas) DeMuyt of St. Augustine, FL, John (Diane) DeBaere Lake Geneva and Thomas (Donna) DeBaere also of Lake Geneva; six grandchildren: Joseph, Joanne, Jason, Adam, Lissa, and Vallen; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A Mass was held for Emily on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra, FL. Her final resting place will be in Lake Geneva with a Celebration of Life with her family and friends at a future date to be determined.

The family has requested donations be made in Emily's memory to: American Legion, Frank Kresen Post 24, PO Box 24 Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or Friends of Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 Main St.,

Lake Geneva, WI 53147.