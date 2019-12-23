July 10, 1937—November 4, 2019

Ervin Duane Wager, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Bobbie Wager and is survived by his daughters Heidi (and her family Keith, Alinea and Jacob Turner) and Denise (and family Andrew, Marybeth and Samuel Robsky) as well as his five sisters Bernice Sutton, Elaine (Ray) Pflughoeft, Mae (Wendell) Multhaup, Carol Wadewitz and Peggy (Richard) Hanson.

Ervin was born on July 10, 1937 in Winona, Minnesota. After graduating from high school he served in the US Air Force. He worked until retirement at AMC-Chrysler in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

He enjoyed playing and coaching basketball at Faith Christian High School in Williams Bay, WI, Beaver County Christian School in Beaver Falls, PA and a championship team in Rouge River, Oregon.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and archery. He possessed a sincere love for Jesus and had a very giving spirit. His smile would light up a room.

He made his home in many places during his life, Winona, MN, Lake Geneva, WI, Rogue River, OR, Beaver Falls, PA, Transfer, PA, and finally moving to be with his daughter Denise in Hancock, New York.

He died on November 4, 2019 from complications of diabetes.