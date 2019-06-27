Esra Walter

Esra James Walter age 89, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence. James was born on December 15, 1929 the son of the late John and Carolyn (Bessmer) Walter. He married Helen Robvich on January 2, 1948 in Chicago, IL; she preceded him in death in 2009. James was a long-time member at Trinity Church in Pell Lake, WI and was employed as a mechanic for Avon Cosmetics, a produce manager at Jewel Osco Grocery Store as well as an Electrician for the District 25 Public Schools in Arlington Heights, IL. James was the loving father of Jennifer (Ronald) Gustason and Joyce Anderson; grandfather of Jamie and Jenna Gustason, Rryan and Charles (Tamra) Anderson and great-grandfather of Jackson Wade Edney and Eloise Selene Anderson. He is also survived by sisters Naomi (Phil) Polito, Miriam (Milo) Hotovy and Barbara Meyer; sister-in-law Alice Walter and brother-in-law Donald (Nancy) Johansen, nieces, nephews, other relative and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Ester Hodges and Hannah Hellend, brother John David Walter and brother-in-laws Jim Hodges and Richard Hellend. A celebration of life will be held this Fall. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.