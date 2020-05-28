Evelise 'Evey' Starinieri Kopp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 7, 1924—May 23, 2020

The world will miss Evey’s remarkable and infectious laugh! On May 23, 2020 Evey passed away peacefully, finally reunited with her husband, Jim. They were married for 69 years, and had one daughter, Eleanor. Evey had a smile that lit up a room—you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her. Jim used to say that Evey could make friends with the devil!

Born June 7, 1924, Evey grew up in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the daughter of Italian immigrants Concetta (DiRosario) and Gabriele Starinieri, and the second of six children—Frank, Clementine, Romeo, Flora, and Richard. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Evey began working at Puritan Laundry. A regular in the church choir, Jim had just returned from France after serving in the Army during WWII and fell in love with Evey as she sang “O Holy Night!” one Christmas Eve. They married on May 11, 1946 at Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Once her daughter entered high school, Evey returned to work managing the cafeteria at St. Joseph School for 13 years. She then ran the fast food line for 10 years at Buckeye Vocational School. She also taught crochet and ceramics evening classes at Buckeye for 9 years.