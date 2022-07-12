Former County Supervisor, Lake Geneva alderman Nancy Russell passed away July 2

Jan. 26, 1936—July 2, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Nancy L. Russell, 86, passed away at home on July 2, 2022 from complications of recurrent lymphoma. Nancy was born on January 26, 1936 to Frederick and Evelyn (Pardoe) Von Huben in Chicago, IL. She attended Calumet High School, where she met her life partner Bill Russell. Nancy and Bill were married in 1954 and lived in Williamsburg, VA while Bill served in the Army. After returning to Chicago, they moved to Wisconsin in 1965, and lived in Twin Lakes for several years before making their home in Lake Geneva.

Nancy worked for Claud S. Gordon/Watlow Company in Richmond, IL for more than 25 years, working her way up from Administrative Assistant to Corporate Human Resources Director and one of five company officers comprising the General Manager Team.

Following her retirement in the early 1990s, Nancy became actively involved in local government, serving as an Alderman in Lake Geneva before joining the Walworth County Board of Supervisors in 2002, where she was Chairperson from 2007 to 2022. Nancy served on and led multiple committees during her tenure. She also represented Walworth County on the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission for several years. Among Nancy’s most satisfying accomplishments were her contributions to planning and securing financing for area parks and open spaces, including the White River County Park.

In her professional and personal life, Nancy embodied kindness, generosity, optimism, and empathy for others. She loved Wisconsin, frequently vacationing with family in Door County and visiting historic towns and landmarks around the state. For many years, Nancy with her sister Joyce and their families relished summer Sundays on Powers Lake. An avid antique collector, Nancy won Best of Show for many pieces at the Walworth County Fair. She loved nature, gardening, and planted hundreds of trees over her lifetime.

Nancy is survived by her loving family, including Bill; children: Mark (Colleen), Dan (late Susan Montes Russell), and Jeanne (Paul Mecartney); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. Nancy’s beloved mother, father, and sister preceded her in death.

In keeping with her wishes, Nancy was laid to rest at a private family graveside service at the St. Johns Cemetery in Twin Lakes. Nancy asked that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations in her name to the Aurora at Home Hospice Care https://secure.aahgiving.org/siteonation2?5055.donation=form1&df_id=5055&mfc_pref=T.

The Russell family is deeply grateful to the loving and competent care given to Nancy by the Walworth/Burlington team.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Russell family.