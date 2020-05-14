Fralene F. Bennett (Pnut), age 69, passed away May 1,2020, peacefully at home, do to kidney failure.
She is preceded in death by her brother Anthony (Tony)Bennett, parents Frank and Arlene Bennett. She leaves behind 2 sisters Beverly (Hank) Meyer, Swanette Bennett (Jesus Aranda) and many niece’s & nephews, and 2 beautiful ladies Elaine Craig, Shiree Stroinski,and adopted grandson Mikey. They are 3 special people that took care of her for many years.
There will be no services but we will have a celebration of life after the virus is over.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.